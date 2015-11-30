Intervals Premieres New Album, 'The Shape of Colour'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents The Shape of Colour, the new album by Intervals.

Intervals is a window into the mind of guitarist and composer Aaron Marshall.

Founded in 2011, Intervals is a progressive and forward-thinking staple in modern instrumental music with roots firmly planted in all things traditional, and an open eye on the future. The Shape of Colour is the natural evolution of Aaron's sound and a testament to his knack for infectious melody and engaging compositions.

The album will be released December 4 and is available for pre-order on iTunes.

