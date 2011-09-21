Interview: Slayer's Kerry King from the Big Four at Yankee Stadium

Last week's Big Four show was a historic occasion, to say the least. The world's four biggest thrash metal bands took the stage at Yankee Stadium for what has to be the biggest metal show ever to hit the East Coast.

I caught up with Slayer guitarist Kerry King in the press conference room at Yankee Stadium to talk about the significance of the Big Four at Yankee Stadium, the status of Jeff Hanneman and what song he would pick if he was in charge of deciding the Big Four jam.

