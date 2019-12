Invisible Familiars, a band led by New York City-based singer/songwriter Jared Samuel, has announced their upcoming debut album, Disturbing Wildlife.

The album will be released October 14 on Other Music, and follows the band's 7", "Clever Devil," which was released in June. Samuel has honed his chops by playing with artists as diverse as Sharon Jones, Martha Wainwright and Cibo Matto. Guests on the album include Wilco's Nels Cline, Jolie Holland and Yuka Honda & Miho Hatori of Cibbo Matto.