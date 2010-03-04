Iron Maiden Announce New Studio Album and North American Tour

Metal legends Iron Maiden have revealed the title of their new album, The Final Frontier and details of their highly anticipated 2010 North American tour. With 22 dates confirmed, the Live Nation promoted tour will open in Dallas, Texas, on June 9 and finish in Washington, D.C., on July 20, making it their most extensive North American tour in many years. (Full confirmed dates below.) The new album is expected to be released in late summer and following the North American tour, the Final Frontier World Tour will continue to Europe for a few select major festival and stadium shows.

Says vocalist Bruce Dickinson, "We really wanted to get out and play some shows before the release of the new album later this year, so we thought what better way to kick off the tour than by going back to Canada and the USA where fans gave us such a fantastic reception during our last tour in 2008! We were astounded to see so many thousands of fans packing out the venues, so this time round we will be playing a few more cities we haven't visited for some time, like Dallas, Saskatoon, Detroit, Denver and Pittsburgh, though logistically we couldn't get to a few places we really like to play, which is a shame. It's also great news that our friends Dream Theater are able to join us as special guests."

"We're still working on the set list for these summer shows, but this time it will cover the whole history of the band, and I can hint that we will be playing a taster from the new album. We already have the designs for the new Final Frontier stage show which we are building to bring out with us, so this summer tour will be a bit of a preview for the fans. It's certainly looking very spectacular at this stage and with a brand new Eddie and an amazing light show!"

"We are also trying to ensure that our fans get the tickets they want close to the stage without paying over the odds to ticket scalpers. This is something our manager Rod is working hard on so we hope to see many more familiar faces down the front having a great time. We will see you all soon."

As part of Iron Maiden's on-going effort to ensure their fans always have access to the best possible tickets at the fairest possible price, paperless tickets will be offered for select shows. Additional information can be found on the participating venue's ticketing page at LiveNation.com.

Tour Dates:

June

Wed 09 Dallas, TX Superpages.com Center

Fri 11 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat 12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Mon 14 Denver, CO Comfort Dental Amphitheatre

Wed 16 Albuquerque, NM The Pavilion

Thu 17 Phoenix, AZ Cricket Wireless Pavilion

Sat 19 San Bernardino, CA San Manuel Amphitheatre

Sun 20 Concord, CA Sleep Train Pavilion

Tue 22 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

Thu 24 Vancouver, BC GM Place

Sat 26 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place

Tue 29 Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Centre

Wed 30 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre +

July

Sat 03 Toronto, ON Molson Amphitheatre

Wed 07 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Sun 11 Holmdel, NJ PNC

Mon 12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Wed 14 Pittsburgh, PA First Niagara Pavilion

Thu 15 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

Sat 17 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sun 18 Chicago, IL First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Tue 20 Washington, D.C. Jiffy Lube Live