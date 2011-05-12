Iron Maiden's 'From Fear to Eternity: The Best of 1990-2010’ Out June 7

UMe has announced the release of From Fear To Eternity: The Best Of 1990-2010, a double-CD set spanning 20 years. This collection follows the success of 2010’s The Final Frontier, which hit No. 1 in 28 countries. It also became the band’s highest-charting album in the U.S., where Iron Maiden have been awarded their first Grammy for Best Metal Performance for the song “El Dorado,” taken from The Final Frontier, and which is included in this selection.
A special two-song, promo-only CD single is being made available featuring “The Wicker Man,” which originally appeared on Brave New World released in 2000 and was a Top 10 hit, and “The Reincarnation Of Benjamin Breeg,” which was the lead track from 2006’s A Matter Of Life And Death.
From Fear To Eternity: The Best Of 1990-2010 charts the development of Britain’s most successful metal band as they have evolved their sound, producing longer, more complex songs, gaining huge critical acclaim in the process. Featuring many of the epics for which the band has become renowned, it is accordingly released as a double-CD, but will retail for the price of a single album.
From Fear To Eternity: The Best Of 1990-2010 will also be released as a digital-download album and as a Limited Edition triple-vinyl picture disc set.
Perennial favorites found on this album include songs also featured in Maiden’s current “The Final Frontier World Tour” set list; tracks such as “Fear Of The Dark,” “Blood Brothers” and “Dance Of Death” sit alongside “El Dorado” and “When The Wild Wind Blows.” It also includes singles like “Holy Smoke” and “Be Quick Or Be Dead” together with more progressive thought-provoking album tracks like “Afraid To Shoot Strangers” and “For The Greater Good Of God.”
Iron Maiden have just completed the first leg of their 2011 World Tour, which saw them play shows in Singapore, South Korea and Indonesia for the first time as well as Russia, Australia, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Puerto Rico and the USA.
The European leg of the tour is as follows:
- MAY
- Saturday 28: Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany
- Sunday 29: Kopi Arena, Oberhausen, Germany
- Tuesday 31: Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
JUNE
Thursday 2: O2 World, Hamburg, Germany
Friday 3: O2 World, Berlin, Germany
Tuesday 7: Schleyerhalle, Stuttgart, Germany
Wednesday 8: Gelredome, Arnhem, Netherlands
Friday 10: Sonisphere, Warsaw, Poland
Saturday 11: Sonisphere, Prague, Czech Republic
Monday 13: Novarock, Nickelsdorf, Austria
Friday 17: Sonisphere, Athens, Greece
Sunday 19: Sonisphere, Istanbul, Turkey
Tuesday 21: Sonisphere, Sofia, Bulgaria
Friday 24: Sonisphere, Basel, Switzerland
Saturday 25: Sonisphere, Imola, Italy
Monday 27: Bercy, Paris, France
Tuesday 28: Bercy, Paris, France
Thursday 30: Roskilde Festival, Denmark
JULY
Friday 1: Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg, Sweden
Sunday 3: Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium
Wednesday 6: Telenor Arena, Oslo, Norway
Friday 8: Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland
Sunday 10: SKK Petersburgskiy, St Petersburg, Russia
Thursday 14: 30th Moto Meeting, Faro, Portugal
Saturday 16: Sonisphere, Madrid, Spain
Wednesday 20: SECC, Glasgow, Scotland
Thursday 21: AECC P&J Arena, Aberdeen, Scotland
Saturday 23: Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, England
Sunday 24: Motorpoint Arena, Sheffield, England
Wednesday 27: Trent FM Arena, Nottingham, England
Thursday 28: MEN Arena, Manchester, England
Sunday 31: NIA Arena, Birmingham, England
AUGUST
Monday 1: CIA Arena, Cardiff, Wales
Wednesday 3: Odyssey, Belfast, N. Ireland
Friday 5: O2 Arena, London, England
Saturday 6: O2 Arena, London, England