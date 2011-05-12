Iron Maiden's 'From Fear to Eternity: The Best of 1990-2010’ Out June 7

UMe has announced the release of From Fear To Eternity: The Best Of 1990-2010, a double-CD set spanning 20 years. This collection follows the success of 2010’s The Final Frontier, which hit No. 1 in 28 countries. It also became the band’s highest-charting album in the U.S., where Iron Maiden have been awarded their first Grammy for Best Metal Performance for the song “El Dorado,” taken from The Final Frontier, and which is included in this selection.

A special two-song, promo-only CD single is being made available featuring “The Wicker Man,” which originally appeared on Brave New World released in 2000 and was a Top 10 hit, and “The Reincarnation Of Benjamin Breeg,” which was the lead track from 2006’s A Matter Of Life And Death.

From Fear To Eternity: The Best Of 1990-2010 charts the development of Britain’s most successful metal band as they have evolved their sound, producing longer, more complex songs, gaining huge critical acclaim in the process. Featuring many of the epics for which the band has become renowned, it is accordingly released as a double-CD, but will retail for the price of a single album.

From Fear To Eternity: The Best Of 1990-2010 will also be released as a digital-download album and as a Limited Edition triple-vinyl picture disc set.

Perennial favorites found on this album include songs also featured in Maiden’s current “The Final Frontier World Tour” set list; tracks such as “Fear Of The Dark,” “Blood Brothers” and “Dance Of Death” sit alongside “El Dorado” and “When The Wild Wind Blows.” It also includes singles like “Holy Smoke” and “Be Quick Or Be Dead” together with more progressive thought-provoking album tracks like “Afraid To Shoot Strangers” and “For The Greater Good Of God.”

Iron Maiden have just completed the first leg of their 2011 World Tour, which saw them play shows in Singapore, South Korea and Indonesia for the first time as well as Russia, Australia, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Puerto Rico and the USA.

The European leg of the tour is as follows:

MAY

Saturday 28: Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany

Sunday 29: Kopi Arena, Oberhausen, Germany

Tuesday 31: Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

JUNE

Thursday 2: O2 World, Hamburg, Germany

Friday 3: O2 World, Berlin, Germany

Tuesday 7: Schleyerhalle, Stuttgart, Germany

Wednesday 8: Gelredome, Arnhem, Netherlands

Friday 10: Sonisphere, Warsaw, Poland

Saturday 11: Sonisphere, Prague, Czech Republic

Monday 13: Novarock, Nickelsdorf, Austria

Friday 17: Sonisphere, Athens, Greece

Sunday 19: Sonisphere, Istanbul, Turkey

Tuesday 21: Sonisphere, Sofia, Bulgaria

Friday 24: Sonisphere, Basel, Switzerland

Saturday 25: Sonisphere, Imola, Italy

Monday 27: Bercy, Paris, France

Tuesday 28: Bercy, Paris, France

Thursday 30: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

JULY

Friday 1: Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg, Sweden

Sunday 3: Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium

Wednesday 6: Telenor Arena, Oslo, Norway

Friday 8: Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

Sunday 10: SKK Petersburgskiy, St Petersburg, Russia

Thursday 14: 30th Moto Meeting, Faro, Portugal

Saturday 16: Sonisphere, Madrid, Spain

Wednesday 20: SECC, Glasgow, Scotland

Thursday 21: AECC P&J Arena, Aberdeen, Scotland

Saturday 23: Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, England

Sunday 24: Motorpoint Arena, Sheffield, England

Wednesday 27: Trent FM Arena, Nottingham, England

Thursday 28: MEN Arena, Manchester, England

Sunday 31: NIA Arena, Birmingham, England

AUGUST

Monday 1: CIA Arena, Cardiff, Wales

Wednesday 3: Odyssey, Belfast, N. Ireland

Friday 5: O2 Arena, London, England

Saturday 6: O2 Arena, London, England

