It's Official: Lamb of God, Gojira and Dethklok Announce North American Tour Dates

We can now officially confirm the rumors from late last week that Lamb of God, Gojira and Dethklok will be joining forces for a 34-city North American tour later this year.
It looks like the leaked dates were pretty spot on, with the tour officially kicking off in Seattle, Washington on August 1. You can get the full itinerary below.
It can also now be confirmed that Dethklok mastermind Brendon Small is in fact working on the band's third album, which is tentatively due later this year.
Lamb of God released their latest full-length, Resolution back in January, while Gojira are all set to release their new album, L'Enfant Sauvage on June 26 via Roadrunner.
Lamb of God, Gojira, Dethklok 2012 Tour Dates
- 8/1/12WaMu Theater- Seattle, WA
- 8/2/12Queen Elizabeth Theater- Vancouver, BC
- 8/4/12Big 4- Calgary, AB
- 8/5/12Shaw Conference Centre - Edmonton, AB
- 8/7/12Convention Centre- Winnipeg, MB
- 8/9/12Eagles Ballroom- Milwaukee, WI
- 8/10/12LC Pavilion- Columbus, OH
- 8/11/12Heavy TO- Toronto, ON
- 8/12/12Heavy MTL- Montreal, QC
- 8/14/12Delta Plex- Grand Rapids, MI
- 8/15/12Family Arena- St. Louis, MO
- 8/19/12Midland TheaterKansas - City, MO
- 8/21/12Congress Ballroom- Chicago, IL
- 8/22/12Compuware Arena- Detroit, MI
- 8/23/12Stage AE- Pittsburgh, PA
- 8/24/12Time Warner Cable Uptown Amphitheater- Charlotte, NC
- 8/25/12Constant Convocation Center- Norfolk, VA
- 8/26/12Pier 6 Pavilion- Baltimore, MD
- 8/29/12Roseland Ballroom- New York, NY
- 8/30/12Tsongas Arena- Lowell, MA
- 8/31/12Toyota Presents Oakdale Theater- Wallingford, CT
- 9/1/12Outside at the Electric Factory- Philadelphia, PA
- 9/2/12Asbury Park Convention Hall- Asbury Park, NJ
- 9/4/12Hard Rock Live- Orlando, FL
- 9/5/12Tabernacle- Atlanta, GA
- 9/7/12Bayou Music Center- Houston, TX
- 9/8/12Sunken Garden- San Antonio, TX
- 9/9/12Verizon Wireless Theater- Dallas, TX
- 9/11/12The Fillmore- Denver, CO
- 9/13/12Comerica Theater- Phoenix, AZ
- 9/14/12Gibson Amphitheater- Los Angeles, CA
- 9/15/12Bill Graham Civic- San Francisco, CA