It's Official: Lamb of God, Gojira and Dethklok Announce North American Tour Dates

We can now officially confirm the rumors from late last week that Lamb of God, Gojira and Dethklok will be joining forces for a 34-city North American tour later this year.

It looks like the leaked dates were pretty spot on, with the tour officially kicking off in Seattle, Washington on August 1. You can get the full itinerary below.

It can also now be confirmed that Dethklok mastermind Brendon Small is in fact working on the band's third album, which is tentatively due later this year.

Lamb of God released their latest full-length, Resolution back in January, while Gojira are all set to release their new album, L'Enfant Sauvage on June 26 via Roadrunner.

Lamb of God, Gojira, Dethklok 2012 Tour Dates