iTunes to Stream Entire 'Concert For Bangladesh' Film This Weekend

Saturday through Monday (July 30 through August 1), iTunes will stream the entire concert film of George Harrison's Concert for Bangladesh.

The event marks the 40th anniversary of the concert, which took place August 1, 1971, at Madison Square Garden in New York City (There was a matinee show and an evening show).

The concert, which was hosted by Harrison, featured Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Bob Dylan, Ravi Shankar, Leon Russell, Billy Preston, Jesse Ed Davis, Klaus Voormann and Badfinger, among others.

The Concert for Bangladesh -- both the film and the album -- came to iTunes this past Tuesday, July 26. Each download benefits the George Harrison Fund for UNICEF, which helps provide emergency relief for children in famine and drought-stricken regions in the Horn of Africa.

The album features a bonus track, the studio version of "Bangla Desh," a non-album A-side by Harrison.

By the way, in the bonus section of the concert DVD, you can hear how much Clapton regrets deciding to use a big, hollow-body Gibson Byrdland for the show. "I really made it hard for myself," he says.

The odd guitar choice is particularly evident in "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," below: