Ivison Guitars unveils auto-inspired Dakota single-cut

Worcester, UK boutique builder Ivison Guitars has unveiled its latest single-cut electric guitar model, the Dakota.

As luthier Neil Ivison says, “The Dakota is inspired by my love of the classic tones of Johnny Winter and Allen Collins (Lynyrd Skynyrd)” and was “envisaged as the soul of radical mid-'60s, auto-inspired classics with a more ergonomic, manageable vintage single-cut feel.”

Its build consists of a three-piece African mahogany body with a Firebird-esque raised center block and wings, a Honduran mahogany neck and a bound Indian rosewood fingerboard with celluloid dot inlays.

Electronics include a pair of Sunbear SunBird mini humbuckers and premium CTS and Switchcraft components.

Other features include an aged Faber compensated wraparound bridge, Faber tuners with a 15:1 ratio and a vintage 17-degree headstock angle.

While the model is available in baseline color configurations of Tobacco Sunburst and Aged Pelham Blue, Ivison says it can create the guitar in “any other custom color you can think of”.

Other customization options are also available, including a single-pickup Dakota I version, or an iteration with a short Vibrola tremolo and Tune-O-Matic bridge.

The Dakota is available now for £3,495 (approx. $4,800 USD). For more information, head over to Ivison Guitars.