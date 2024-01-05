NAMM 2024: all the latest guitar news, rumors and predictions from the greatest gear show on Earth

NAMM 2024: It’s that time of year again. And by that, we mean the new year. And with the new year comes new gear, courtesy of our favorite guitar show: NAMM.

Held at Anaheim Convention Center in (hopefully) sunny California, NAMM is the hottest ticket to see the latest and greatest guitars, amps and pedals we’ll be plugging in over the next 12 months.

It’s fair to say that NAMM has had a rocky ride post-Covid. While NAMM 2020 was a blowout banner year for the show, its 2022 return was markedly more low-key.

Industry heavyweights Fender, Gibson and PRS didn’t return after the pandemic, and whole sections of the labyrinthine Convention Center were closed off. But as we noted in our post-show roundup, it didn’t dampen NAMM’s welcoming atmosphere, and made for a more personal event. Big launches from the likes of Ibanez, ESP and Ernie Ball Music Man certainly helped.

2022’s event was held in June, while last year’s festivities took place in April. For 2024, NAMM has settled back into its traditional January timeframe, and with it, we’re seeing the return of exhibitors who might have skipped the first post-pandemic shindigs.

With that in mind, NAMM 2024 is something of a make or break moment for the event – particularly in a climate where expos such as the videogame industry’s E3 have indicated they are done for good.

But we’re already confident this will be a NAMM to remember. The second we logged back onto our emails after a particularly indulgent festive holiday, we were already being tipped off about a number of hot new releases. It feels like there’s genuine excitement around NAMM again, and that is most definitely a reason to celebrate.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up everything fit to print: the biggest news so far, the rumors gathering steam and our own theories, piped direct from the GW team’s brains and/or Magic 8 Ball.

Come at us, NAMM 2024 – we’re ready for you…

NAMM 2024 electric guitar news

Rabea Massaad's signature Music Man Sabre prototypes – surely we'll see the final product at NAMM… (Image credit: Rabea Massaad/YouTube)

Mick Thomson is now endorsing ESP Guitars and Fishman. Signature gear incoming in one, two, three… (Image credit: Fishman)

NAMM 2024 guitar amp and modeler news

Controlled via your smartphone, and with no screen in sight: the Kemper Profiler Player. (Image credit: Kemper)

Those cheeky geniuses at Kemper HQ dropped their smallest Profiler yet, the Profiler Player, in the final week before Christmas. Controlled via your smartphone, and with no screen in sight, it’s a bold move from the German company, but crams an entire guitar rig into one compact pedal.

Neural DSP finally launched its dedicated desktop controller, Cortex Control, but we would be extremely surprised if a new plugin or even – whisper it – amp modeler didn’t pop up at the show. Even if it’s just an update for an existing plugin, a la Plini X.

Positive Grid is returning to NAMM this year, and will be showcasing the Spark CAB, its flagship FRFR speaker. Will it seek to expand its live offerings? Or focus on the home?

IK Multimedia is planning something. We know this much. Could a bigger TONEX modeling pedal be on the cards? Maybe one that combines the company’s underrated X-Gear pedals for a Quad Cortex-rivaling multi-FX? That’s what we’d do if we were in the IK driving seat, anyway.

NAMM 2024 guitar pedal news

Still haven't the delay you're looking for? (Sorry). MXR's Joshua Ambient Echo promises to be the Edge in a box. Minus the hat. (Image credit: MXR/Instagram)

The big news from BOSS is that it’s back at NAMM, to be honest. And still in the throes of its 50th anniversary, we’re bound to see some new limited-editions alongside some fresh stompbox designs. Full-scale SP-1 Spectrum reissue? (No.)

MXR kicked off the new year in style, dropping the not-so-subtly named Joshua Ambient Echo, which crams the Edge’s classic delay tones in one compact pedal. There’s bound to be more from Dunlop and co, too.

EarthQuaker Devices has brought its popular Plumes overdrive to bass players with a dedicated low-end offering. The Blumes delivers double the gain, and a deeper response, for the same $99 price tag.

Strymon has been releasing a mean line of downsized pedals, starting with the Cloudburst and moving onto the Brig dBucket Delay and UltraViolet Vintage Vibe. What’s next on their agenda?

Jack White’s Third Man Hardware are a surprisingly reliable presence at NAMM, and regularly unveil fresh collaborations with pedal manufacturers. The surprise here is that this year’s collab is with budget gear specialist Donner. But what the heck is it? Some kind of multi-FX?!

Friedman IR-X, Morgan IR-X, Tone King IR-X… We'd love to see it. (Image credit: Friedman Amplification)

NAMM 2024 acoustic guitar news

A post shared by Martin Guitar (@martinguitar) A photo posted by on