Jack White joins forces with Q-Tip for irresistible off-beat romp, Hi-De-Ho

The funky collaboration with the Tribe Called Quest legend is the third single from the first of White's forthcoming 2022 albums, Fear of The Dawn

Jack White performs at the Loretta Lynn: An All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 1, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
(Image credit: John Shearer/Getty Images/Essential Broadcast Media, LLC)

Jack White has joined forces with hip-hop legend Q-Tip for a new tune called Hi-De-Ho.

An avant-garde but super-funky song, it's the third single from Fear of The Dawn – the first of White's two forthcoming albums – following the title track and Taking Me Back. You can hear it below.

Hi-De-Ho is a fascinating collision of vintage and modern-era White sounds. The song's fuzz-crusted, low-register opening riff – fit for the opening scene of a vintage horror movie – will have any White Stripes aficionado grinning from ear to ear. 

After this though, the track ventures into more uncharted (and decidedly dramatic) waters, before settling into an infectious groove, anchored by a silky-smooth bassline. Over said groove, Q-Tip – most famous for his work with A Tribe Called Quest – works his magic, getting in a punchy verse before White further explores some of his more off-beat impulses in the song's outro.

Hi-De-Ho will also be released on a limited-edition tri-color 7”, which will be available exclusively at Third Man Records Detroit on Saturday, April 9, in celebration of both the release of Fear of The Dawn and the start of White’s mammoth Supply Chain Issues world tour

The B-side of the 7" is Queen of the Bees, a tune from White's other forthcoming 2022 LP, Entering Heaven Alive

Fear Of The Dawn is set for an April 8 release, while Entering Heaven Alive is set to arrive on July 22, both via White's Third Man Records label. You can check out the cover art and tracklist of both albums below.

From the sounds of their first singles (the beautiful, stripped-back Love Is Selfish was premiered from the latter album in January), Fear of The Dawn will showcase White's harder rock edge, while Entering Heaven Alive will focus on his talents as a folky balladeer. 

To preorder either album, stop by Third Man Records.

The cover of Jack White's forthcoming album, Fear of the Dawn

(Image credit: Third Man Records)

Jack White – Fear of the Dawn:

1. Taking Me Back
2. Fear Of The Dawn
3. The White Raven
4. Hi-De-Ho (feat. Q-Tip)
5. Eosophobia
6. Into The Twilight
7. Dusk
8. What’s The Trick?
9. That Was Then, This Is Now
10. Eosophobia (Reprise)
11. Morning, Noon And Night
12. Shedding My Velvet

The cover of Jack White's forthcoming album, Entering Heaven Alive

(Image credit: Third Man Records)

Jack White – Entering Heaven Alive:

1. A Tip From You To Me
2. All Along The Way
3. Help Me Along
4. Love Is Selfish
5. I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)
6. Queen Of The Bees
7. A Tree On Fire From Within
8. If I Die Tomorrow
9. Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone
10. A Madman From Manhattan
11. Taking Me Back (Gently)

