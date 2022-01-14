Jack White shares soothing, stripped-back acoustic ballad, Love Is Selfish

Jack White has shared Love Is Selfish, a new track from his second album to be released in 2022, Entering Heaven Alive.
A heartfelt ballad propelled chiefly by stripped-back acoustic guitar, Love Is Selfish marks a softer musical direction for the White Stripes man after his last single, the hard-hitting, fuzz-drenched Taking Me Back. Check it out below.
Entering Heaven Alive is set to arrive on July 22, while Fear of the Dawn – White's first record of 2022 (which Taking Me Back opens) – will land April 8. Both will be released via Third Man Records.
Both albums have reportedly been years in the making, and are set to tap into hugely different inspirations and explore unique themes.
Last week, White dropped a video of him performing Taking Me Back live, in which we were treated to a glimpse of his mystery blue sparkling Telecaster and impressively outfitted 2022 pedalboard.
From what we can make out, that pedalboard – which he'll surely be taking with him when he hits the road this summer for the massive Supply Chain Issues world tour – features a Triplegraph digital octave pedal, which White created with CooperSound Pedals, as well as his custom Mantic Flex, Union Tuber and Transistor Bumble Buzz and Gamechanger Audio Plasma Coil pedals, to name a few.
On the Supply Chain Issues world tour, we're expecting White to be on top form, judging by his performance on Damien Hirst's balcony to celebrate the grand opening of the new Third Man Records store back in September.
Check out the full list of dates from the massive 57-date run below.
Jack White Supply Chain Issues 2022 world tour
- April 08 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
- April 09 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
- April 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- April 12 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena
- April 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
- April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
- April 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
- April 17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
- April 19 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- April 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- April 23 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
- April 24 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival *
- April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
- April 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
- April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
- April 30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
- May 01 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
- May 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- May 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- May 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- May 27 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum
- May 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
- May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
- May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
- June 01 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
- June 03 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
- June 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- June 06 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- June 07 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
- June 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center
- June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
- June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
- June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
- July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
- July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee
- July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall
- July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant
- July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *
- July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall
- July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
- July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
- July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
- July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
- July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
- August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
- August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena
- August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark
- August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
- August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
- August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
- August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
- August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
- August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
* Festival performance