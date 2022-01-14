Jack White shares soothing, stripped-back acoustic ballad, Love Is Selfish

Jack White has shared Love Is Selfish, a new track from his second album to be released in 2022, Entering Heaven Alive.

A heartfelt ballad propelled chiefly by stripped-back acoustic guitar, Love Is Selfish marks a softer musical direction for the White Stripes man after his last single, the hard-hitting, fuzz-drenched Taking Me Back. Check it out below.

Entering Heaven Alive is set to arrive on July 22, while Fear of the Dawn – White's first record of 2022 (which Taking Me Back opens) – will land April 8. Both will be released via Third Man Records.

Both albums have reportedly been years in the making, and are set to tap into hugely different inspirations and explore unique themes.

Last week, White dropped a video of him performing Taking Me Back live, in which we were treated to a glimpse of his mystery blue sparkling Telecaster and impressively outfitted 2022 pedalboard.

From what we can make out, that pedalboard – which he'll surely be taking with him when he hits the road this summer for the massive Supply Chain Issues world tour – features a Triplegraph digital octave pedal, which White created with CooperSound Pedals, as well as his custom Mantic Flex, Union Tuber and Transistor Bumble Buzz and Gamechanger Audio Plasma Coil pedals, to name a few.

On the Supply Chain Issues world tour, we're expecting White to be on top form, judging by his performance on Damien Hirst's balcony to celebrate the grand opening of the new Third Man Records store back in September.

Check out the full list of dates from the massive 57-date run below.

Jack White Supply Chain Issues 2022 world tour

April 08 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

April 09 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

April 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

April 12 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

April 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

April 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

April 17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

April 19 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

April 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

April 23 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

April 24 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival *

April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 01 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

May 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

May 27 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

May 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

June 01 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

June 03 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

June 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 06 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

June 07 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

June 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center

June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee

July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant

July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *

July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall

July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark

August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

* Festival performance