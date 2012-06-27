Jack White on White Stripes Reunion: "I Don't Think that Could Ever Happen"

It's pretty well-documented that Jack White is in no mood for a White Stripes reunion — and who can blame him when he just scored his first-ever No. 1 album in the U.S. as a solo artist?

White was asked once again by Dutch news station Newsuur if he would ever consider reuniting the band that launched his career. He responded, to the surprise of no one, "No. I don't think that could ever happen; it's all done. But the lord works in mysterious ways so there'll probably be something better to come out of me one day. I hope so, I've got nothing better to do."

White is on the road in support of his first solo album, Blunderbuss (buy on iTunes).