Jack White, Wilco, Flaming Lips to Headline 2012 Hangout Music Fest

This year's Hangout Music Fest -- which takes place in May in Alabama -- will feature some big names, which is impressive since the even has existed for only two years.

Slated for the 2012 version of the fest are Jack White, Skrillex, Wilco, Chris Cornell, Dave Matthews Band, String Cheese Incident and the Flaming Lips performing Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon.

Other acts include Dispatch, Steve Winwood, STS9, Gogol Bordello, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Mac Miller, Flogging Molly, Coheed & Cambria, Paul Oakenfold, G. Love and Special Sauce, Randy Newman, Dr. Dog, Young the Giant, Cage the Elephant, Dawes, Alabama Shakes, M Ward, Yelawolf, Switchfoot, Julian Marley, Zeds Dead, Mavis Staples, Sphongle, Gary Clark, JR, Rebelution, Allen Stone, Big Freedia, The Devil Makes Three, Paper Diamond, Futurebirds, Hey Rosetta!, Sleeper Agent, The Lumineers, Archnemisis, Tribal Seeds, Rich Aucoin and Jamie Bergeron.

The festival takes place May 18 to 20 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

