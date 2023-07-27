Jackson’s best guitars of 2023? The Pro Plus Series packs Fishman Fluence, Bare Knuckle and EverTune appointments – plus stainless steel frets

Jackson has announced a comprehensive expansion to its premium Pro Plus Series of electric guitars, lifting the curtain on quite possibly its finest six- and seven-strings of 2023.

The competition is high – the brand has already unveiled an EMG-loaded MJ Series Rhoads – but the Pro Plus models seem to edge it, ushering in a host of choice pickup and hardware options.

Across its Soloist and Dinky templates, Jackson has brought to the table Fishman Fluence and Bare Knuckle pickups, as well as EverTune’s innovative bridge system – not to mention long-lasting stainless steel frets. Furthermore, a host of extravagant aesthetics have also been debuted.

To find out more about each model – prices for which can be found in the image captions – cast your gaze below.

Jackson Pro Plus Series 2023 Soloist models

Jackson Pro Plus Series Soloist SLA3 – $1,399 (Image credit: Jackson)

Before diving into the Dinky depths, it’s worth appraising the updated Soloist models that have been introduced. There are two in total – the SLA3 and SLA3Q – with the only significant difference between the two arriving in the form of a quilt maple top that can be found on the latter (hence the Q).

Otherwise, the double-cut SuperStrats are beasts of equal footing, both offering an arched okoume body, a three-piece through-body maple/walnut neck and a 12”-16” radius ebony fingerboard, complete with 24 jumbo stainless steel frets.

Jackson Pro Plus Series Soloist SLA3Q – $1,599 (Image credit: Jackson)

Both have HSS configurations composed from a Seymour Duncan Distortion humbucker and SSL-6 single-coils, which line up alongside a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo.

There are some aesthetic variations, too: the SLA3 arrives in Gold Bullion, Deep Black and Snow White, while the SLA3Q has Amber Blue Burst, Amber Tiger Eye and Polar Burst on tap.

Jackson Pro Plus Series 2023 Dinky models

Image 1 of 2 Jackson Pro Plus Series Dinky DKA – $1,199 (Image credit: Jackson) Jackson Pro Plus Series Dinky DKAQ – $1,299 (Image credit: Jackson)

The eight-strong collection of new-for-2023 dual humbucker Dinkys is where most of the action takes place, and where the most intriguing appointments can be found.

Across the board, basswood bodies and three-piece necks (of either a maple/walnut or maple/wenge variety) can be found, with only two models – the DKA and DKAQ – instead opting for okoume bodies and five-piece necks. These core differences are the only notable ones, with each guitar flashing 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboards.

As was the case with the Soloists, the DKA and DKAQ are the same save a quilt maple top on the latter. Both employ a Floyd Rose tremolo, Seymour Duncan’s JB and ‘59 humbuckers, sole volume and tone knobs, and sculpted neck heel. Finishes for the pair include Firestorm, Ghost Burst and Indigo Blue, to name a few.

Image 1 of 2 Jackson Pro Plus Dinky MDK HT6 MS – $1,699 (Image credit: Jackson) Jackson Pro Plus Dinky MDK HT7 MS – $1,849 (Image credit: Jackson)

Elsewhere, similarities can be found between the MDK HT6 MS and MDK HT7 MS models, which are effectively six- and seven-string versions of the same guitar. Highlights from these builds include appropriately sized, reimagined Fishman Fluence PRF humbuckers, a GraphTech TUSQ XL nut and a Hipshot bridge, as well as Gotoh locking tuners.

Satin Orange and Gloss Black are the finishes on offer for these models, which both offer 25.5"-26.5" multi-scale designs.

Jackson Pro Plus Dinky MDK HT7 – $1,499 (Image credit: Jackson)

Two non-multi-scale versions of the seven-string Modern DK have also been launched. Unsurprisingly, they bear most of the hallmarks of the aforementioned models, though retain a 26.5” scale length and opt for Bare Knuckle Brute Force humbuckers.

As is the case for most of these Dinkys, the only thing separating the two is its finish: the MDK7P HT features a poplar burl top, while the MDK7 HT is all basswood.

Jackson Pro Plus Dinky MDK7P HT – $1,599 (Image credit: Jackson)

Last but not least are the EverTune-loaded MDK models. There are six- and seven-string variants of the guitar, which both feature the innovative hardware that claims to never go out of tune.

Tones come by way of Fishman Fluence Open Core PRF humbuckers, which are at the mercy of lone volume and tone parameters.

Image 1 of 2 Jackson Pro Plus Dinky MDK EverTune 6 – $1,899 (Image credit: Jackson) Jackson Pro Plus Dinky MDK EverTune 7 – $1,999 (Image credit: Jackson)

To find out more about each new Pro Plus model, head over to Jackson's website.