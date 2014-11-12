Jackson Releases Pro DK2M Dinky Limited-Run Guitar in Yellow Tiger

Jackson has announced the latest addition to its Pro Series, the Pro DK2M Dinky Limited Run guitar featured in Yellow Tiger.

The DK2M Pro Series Dinky features an alder body, flat-sawn graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck with wrap-around heel, 24-fret compound radius (12"-16") maple fingerboard with offset black dot inlays, black neck and headstock binding, direct mount Seymour Duncan JB Zebra (bridge) and '59 Zebra (neck) humbucking pickups with five-way blade switching, Floyd Rose bridge, black hardware and Dunlop strap locks.

