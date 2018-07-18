Trending

Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel Announce New Album, 'Patina'

Second album from former Ozzy guitarist's band will arrive on November 9.

(Image credit: Mark Weiss/Getty Images)

Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel have announced their second album, Patina.

Patina—which is set for a November 9 release via Frontiers Music Srl—was recorded at Obscenic Arts, bassist Anthony Esposito's studio in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. It was—reportedly—mixed by producer Max Norman (Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth, Loudness).

Patina is  the band's first release with Esposito on bass and Phil Varone behind  the kit. You can check out its cover art and tracklist below. 

For more on Red Dragon Cartel, point your browser over to redragoncartel.com. 

Patina tracklist:
01. Speedbag 

02. Havana 

03. Crooked Man 

04. The Luxury Of Breathing 

05. Bitter

06. Chasing Ghosts 

07. A Painted Heart 

08. Punchclown (bonus track) 

09. My Beautiful Mess 

10. Ink & Water