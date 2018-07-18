Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel Announce New Album, 'Patina'

Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel have announced their second album, Patina.

Patina—which is set for a November 9 release via Frontiers Music Srl—was recorded at Obscenic Arts, bassist Anthony Esposito's studio in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. It was—reportedly—mixed by producer Max Norman (Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth, Loudness).

Patina is the band's first release with Esposito on bass and Phil Varone behind the kit. You can check out its cover art and tracklist below.

Patina tracklist:

01. Speedbag

02. Havana

03. Crooked Man

04. The Luxury Of Breathing

05. Bitter

06. Chasing Ghosts

07. A Painted Heart

08. Punchclown (bonus track)

09. My Beautiful Mess

10. Ink & Water