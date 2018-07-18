Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel Announce New Album, 'Patina'

Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel have announced their second album, Patina.
Patina—which is set for a November 9 release via Frontiers Music Srl—was recorded at Obscenic Arts, bassist Anthony Esposito's studio in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. It was—reportedly—mixed by producer Max Norman (Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth, Loudness).
Patina is the band's first release with Esposito on bass and Phil Varone behind the kit. You can check out its cover art and tracklist below.
Patina tracklist:
01. Speedbag
02. Havana
03. Crooked Man
04. The Luxury Of Breathing
05. Bitter
06. Chasing Ghosts
07. A Painted Heart
08. Punchclown (bonus track)
09. My Beautiful Mess
10. Ink & Water