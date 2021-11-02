Michael Angelo Batio, Bill Hudson, Larry Mitchell and more to headline Jams for Benefits virtual concert series

Electric guitar luminaries such as Michael Angelo Batio, Larry Mitchell and Bill Hudson are set to headline Jams for Benefits, a virtual concert series for charity.

Set to be streamed on TheAvenue.Live from November 1 – November 8, Jams for Benefits was created to support the Facial Pain Association, an organization that assists those suffering from neuropathic facial pain.

Other performers on the bill include guitarists Emily Barone and Dan Jams Griffin, Chronic Nostalgics, Luke Hawks, Jimena Fosado, Kortza, Sudden Death, and Tramaine.

Donations will be collected through "tip jars" attached to each stream.

4-6 performers will play on each day of the virtual festival. Interested viewers can download the Avenue Viewer app for free.

For more info on the concerts and how to stream them, head on over to The Avenue.Live.