Jane's Addiction Debut New Music Video For "End To The Lies"

Alt-rockers Jane's Addiction have just debuted a music video for their new song, "End To The Lies." The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, The Great Escape Artist. Check out the video below.

Produced by Rich Costey and T.V. On The Radio's Dave Sitek, The Great Escape Artist is the band's first album of all new material since 2003's Strays.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Jane's frontman Perry Farrell said of the album: "It's a strange mixture of that post-punk Goth darkness that Jane's had, with what's going on today with groups like Muse and Radiohead. As much as I want to appease fans and make old Jane's fans love me, I just can't help myself from moving forward."

The Great Escape Artist will be released in September.