Last summer, Jane's Addiction asked fans in attendance at their July 25 show at New York City's Terminal 5 to help them film the concert in 3D using the Thrill 4G devices from LG.

One of the results of the fan filming is the below video for the band's 1990 hit "Been Caught Stealing," which comes from their sophomore album, Ritual de lo Habitual.

Jane's Addiction are on a tour of theaters across the country in support of their latest album, last year's The Great Escape Artist.