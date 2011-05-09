Jane's Addiction to Stream Live Show from San Francisco on Tuesday

Jane's Addiction will be streaming their concert from the Google I/O Developer Conference in San Francisco live via Google.com tomorrow, Tuesday, May 10. A press release from Google promises the concert will be livestreamed in "state-of-the-art HD." The LA rockers are still in the studio working on their new album, The Great Escape Artist, but have taken time out to play select dates, including the the 7th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit this past Friday, May 6. As previously reported, The Great Escape Artist is being recorded with bassist Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio fame. The band recently revealed that they are using the same mixing desk as the used on their landmark albums, Nothing's Shocking and . The Great Escape Artist will be the band's first album of all new material since 2003's Strays. Jane's Addiction recently made the second installment of their behind-the-scenes series available online, which you can view below.