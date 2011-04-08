Jane's Addiction Offering Free Download of New Single

Jane's Addiction—singer Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro and drummer Stephen Perkins—are giving away a free download of the final mix of "End to the Lies," exclusively at their website: www.janesaddiction.com. The track is from the band's forthcoming release, The Great Escape Artist, which is their first new studio album in eight years. The album will be released this August on Capitol Records (exact date TBA).

An early, unfinished version of "End To The Lies" leaked last Wednesday (March 30) in Chile when Farrell made an appearance on the "La Ley D Rock" program on the Chilean radio station Radio Futuro, after which the song became an instant viral sensation. Jane's Addiction were in Chile as one of the headliners of the inaugural Lollapalooza Chile, which took place last weekend (April 2-3) in Santiago's O'Higgins Park.

For The Great Escape Artist, Jane's Addiction are working with producer Rich Costey (Muse, Franz Ferdinand, Interpol), with TV on the Radio's Dave Sitek on the team. Sitek, best known for his production work on TV on the Radio, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and the Foals, is writing, programming, and playing bass on the album. The band, with Chris Cheney on bass, will be touring throughout 2011 (see preliminary dates below).

Jane's Addiction tour dates: