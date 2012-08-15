Japan's B'z Announce North American Tour in Support of First English-Language EP

In 1988, guitarist Tak Matsumoto and vocalist Koshi Inaba formed the rock duo B’z.

Over the next 24 years, B’z released 18 albums and 50 singles, 46 of which debuted at No. 1 on Japan’s Oricon singles chart. B’z have sold more than 80 million CDs in Japan alone, making them the best-selling artists in that country's history.

Gibson recently made a signature-model guitar for Matsumoto, which means he has joined Jimmy Page, Joe Perry, Ace Frehley, Slash and other legends on a short list. Check out Gibson's Tak Matsumoto Doublecut Custom Ebony.

B’z first English-language EP, B'z, was released July 25 and is available through iTunes. The EP includes the band's new single, “Into Free-Dangan-," which also is featured in the Dragon’s Dogma video game.

The band are touring in support of the EP.

“This will be our fourth U.S. tour," Matsumoto says. "We love playing for American audiences and are excited to share our first English-language release with our fans.” Check out the tour dates below.

B’z North American Tour Dates:

9/17 San Francisco, CA @The Warfield

9/19 Seattle, WA @The Showbox SODO

9/20 Vancouver BC @Orpheum Theatre

9/26 Toronto, ON @Sound Academy

9/28 Silver Spring, MD @The Fillmore

9/30 New York, NY @Best Buy Theater

10/7 Los Angeles, CA @Gibson Amphitheatre

For more information visit the band's official website.