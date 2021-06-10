Jared James Nichols announces new EP Shadow Dancer, shares gritty first single Skin 'n Bone

From announcing his freshly-finished Epiphone “Gold Glory” Les Paul Custom to setting out to restore one of the first Gibson Les Pauls ever made, 2021's already been a pretty busy year for Jared James Nichols.

However, showing no signs of slowing down, the blues-rock titan has added new music into the mix, announcing a brand-new EP entitled Shadow Dancer and sharing its gritty, anthemic first single, Skin 'n Bone.

The track sees Nichols offer up a tasteful selection of overdriven licks which blur the line between blues and hard rock, with soaring bends and lyrical lead flurries among the highlights of his guitar work. There's also a pretty fiery guitar solo in there, too. Watch the track's accompanying lyric video below.

Thematically, the track explores what both divides and unites people. “The idea stems from making sure our eyes are open and coming together instead of breaking apart,” Nichols explains.

“I may not be great at sitting down and having a conversation with you about my feelings, but I can play a song like Skin 'n Bone that shows you how I'm feeling and support it with sound and with guitar and with all the bombastic craziness that I put on it.”

Coinciding with the release, JJN has been officially named a Gibson brand ambassador by the guitar giant's Brand President, Cesar Gueikian.

“I get to release new music and become a Gibson brand ambassador on the same day, this is a dream come true,” Nichols says.

“So much more than just six strings and a piece of wood, Gibson guitars embody who I am and have been the soundtrack and inspiration of my life. I am honored and grateful to be recognized as an ambassador for the most iconic guitar maker in the world.”

The Shadow Dancer EP is set to arrive September 17 via Black Hill Records, and available to pre-save now.