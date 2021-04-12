Jason Becker returns home from hospital after being treated for bacterial infection

Jason Becker has returned home from hospital after undergoing treatment for a bacterial infection, his family has confirmed.

On Sunday (April 11), Becker’s family wrote on social media, “Hi Everyone! Here’s an update from Gary Becker: Jason is at home, sitting on his back deck with his cats! Thanks to everyone for their continued love and support!“

The confirmation of Becker’s return home follows an update from his family on April 10, which revealed the electric guitar hero was beginning to recover from the infection, and that “he should be going home tomorrow“.

“Our family is so thankful for your thoughts and prayers,” the post continued. “Thank you to everyone who is ordering from our family eBay store. It’s a great way to support Jason.”

Becker, who has been living with ALS for the past 30 years, returns home after he received treatment for the infection over the weekend, with a separate post from April 9 reading, "Jason is still in hospital receiving IV fluids and antibiotics.

"He really likes his doctor. The doctor is very optimistic that antibiotics will improve his bacterial infection. Jason is hoping to come home in a day or two."

The iconic guitarist and composer was admitted into medical on April 8 after experiencing a persistent "shortness of breath and rapid heart rate".

To support Becker the guitar world is currently in the midst of a two-month marathon fundraiser. Spearheaded by DragonForce wizard Herman Li, the event has assembled a mind-boggling collection of guitar heroes, including Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Marty Friedman, Nita Strauss and many more, to raise funds for Becker's medical costs.