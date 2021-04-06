Jason Becker is experiencing “shortness of breath and a rapid heart rate”, according to his mother

Jason Becker is “in constant contact with doctors” after suffering “shortness of breath and a rapid heart rate”, according to his mother.

In a tweet posted on Monday (April 5), Pat Becker wrote: “Jason has requested prayers from all you wonderful folks out there. He can feel your prayers, and is experiencing shortness of breath and a rapid heart rate which is pretty scary stuff.

"He has not been able to communicate his gratitude and love for all the recent donations and support, but he is so grateful to you all and hopes to get back to a level of energy that makes it possible to let you all know, personally, how much he appreciates you.”

Amongst the well-wishers who posted in response was Kiss frontman Paul Stanley, who tweeted: “Let's all send good thoughts and use the power of prayer to send along out positive energy to Jason Becker.

“This guitar prodigy has fought against all the odds for 30 years battling ALS and is now asking for our help. You are loved, admired and not alone Jason.”

The guitar community is currently in the midst of a two-month fundraising marathon for Jason Becker. Organized by DragonForce guitarist Herman Li, the fundraiser is recruiting some of the guitar world's most celebrated guitar players – including Marty Friedman, Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and more – to help raise money for Becker, and to celebrate his music.

Earlier this year, Becker teamed up with Kiesel to create his “dream guitar”, the humbucker and single coil-equipped Yin Yang signature model.