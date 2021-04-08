Jason Becker hospitalized after experiencing continued shortness of breath and rapid heart rate

Jason Becker has been taken to hospital after experiencing persistent shortness of breath and a rapid heart rate, it has been confirmed by his mother.

On Thursday (April 8), Pat Becker revealed on social media that the electric guitar icon, who has been living with ALS for the past 30 years, was taken into medical care after his doctor said it was “best to admit him to the hospital” following the persistence of his symptoms.

“Hey everyone, Jason is aware of, and overwhelmed by the outpouring of prayers and love coming his way,” Pat Becker wrote. “He was feeling better for a while, but the annoying shortness of breath and rapid heart rate kept coming and going. The doctor felt it was best to admit him into hospital, which is what we are doing.”

She continued, “Right now, Gary [Jason's father] and Serrana are on the way. I will spend the night with him tonight. On his way, he said, ‘gonna get this fixed. I love you.’ Eternal optimist and we are all taking his lead.

“We are all so grateful and will keep you posted when we can. Thank you with all our hearts.”

The update on Becker’s condition comes after his mother informed fans on Monday (April 5) that the legendary guitarist and composer was in “constant contact with doctors” after experiencing the onset of shortness of breath and a rapid heart rate.

Paul Stanley was one of many to send his wishes to Becker, tweeting, “This guitar prodigy has fought against all the odds for 30 years battling ALS and is now asking for our help. You are loved, admired and not alone Jason.”

Becker, who recently teamed up with Kiesel to create the guitar of his dreams, is currently the focus of an ongoing mammoth fundraising effort undertaken by the guitar community.

Organized by DragonForce virtuoso Herman Li, the fundraiser has recruited a huge array of guitar heroes to raise funds for Becker's medical costs. Those involved include Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Marty Friedman, Nita Strauss and many more.