"They put on an incredible show. It was a crazy night": Jason Momoa has been ripping through Metallica, Black Sabbath and Jimi Hendrix hits with his raucous new band

By
published

Öof Tatatá have played alongside the likes of Jack Black and Gibson's Cesar Gueikian, and have curated a live setlist that also features The Stooges, Stevie Nicks and Led Zeppelin covers

Hollywood actor and guitar mega-enthusiast Jason Momoa recently traded the silver screen for the stage, as his band Öof Tatatá hit the road for a string of intimate live shows with a setlist rammed full of hits.

