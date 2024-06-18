“They put on an incredible show. It was a crazy night”: Jason Momoa has been ripping through Metallica, Black Sabbath and Jimi Hendrix hits with his raucous new band

Hollywood actor and guitar mega-enthusiast Jason Momoa recently traded the silver screen for the stage, as his band Öof Tatatá hit the road for a string of intimate live shows with a setlist rammed full of hits.

Momoa’s passion for guitar is well known. In the past, he’s jammed bass guitar with Les Claypool, purchased the last Gibson Murphy Lab Greeny Les Paul, and acquired the first Martin D-28 ever made.

More recently, he announced he’d be auctioning off a host of Gibson and Fender Custom Shop guitars and handmade basses in aid of a host of charities.

The point is, Momoa absolutely lives and breathes guitars – heavy metal music, especially – and now the Aquaman star’s transformation into a fully fledged rockstar is well underway.

Momoa and his bandmates Mike Hayes and Kenny Dale made their debut performance back in April at the wrap party for the upcoming live-action Minecraft film, which Momoa stars in.

After that, Öof Tatatá made appearances in Montana, Nashville, and Austin, which were recently followed by gigs at California’s The Bungalow in Santa Monica, and the Sunset Room in Hollywood.

Across their shows, Momoa and co curated a setlist that comprises covers of Metallica's For Whom The Bell Tolls and Jimi Hendrix's Voodoo Child, as well as cuts from Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, Stevie Nicks and The Stooges.

Notably, on three separate occasions, Momoa was joined by Minecraft co-star and fellow actor/rocker Jack Black; Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss; and Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian to perform 'Tallica's For Whom The Bell Tolls.

Despite his affection for six-string, Momoa is very much a bassist at heart, and so it is this instrument that he plays for Öof Tatatá. But, yes, the band makes use of some very nice guitars indeed.

A promo clip on the band’s Instagram seemingly offers a glimpse at Momoa’s Buddy Guy holy grail Strat replica – which he received back in 2021 – with some Strats, Flying Vs and Explorers also seeing action across a range of TikTok and YouTube clips.

Those who have witnessed the set have been unwaveringly positive about it, with one of Momoa's close photographer friends recapping: “They put on an incredible show. It was a crazy night”

It remains to be seen whether Öof Tatatá have plans to record their own material, but some attendees have reported an original track did indeed make it onto the setlist. Given the infectious energy of the trio's live shows, some original riffage would certainly be welcome.

Head over to the band's Instagram account to keep up to date with upcoming gigs.