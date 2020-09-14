Jason Momoa spent the week jamming Primus tunes with Les Claypool and talking Gibson guitars with Slash

A few weeks ago, we reported on Jason Momoa’s new custom Fender Precision bass, which the Aquaman star was received as a 41st birthday gift from Fender Custom Shop Master Builder Vincent Van Trigt – and immediately used to slap the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ version of Higher Ground.

Now Momoa has linked up with Primus bass guitar master Les Claypool for a jam session at the latter’s Claypool Cellars winery in Northern California. Momoa called it the “most amazing week” on his Instagram, and it’s hard to argue, given that he sat face-to-face with Claypool as Les showed him how to play the ridiculous bass line from Primus’ My Name is Mud.

@prideofgypsies came out to visit and we had ourselves a grand ol’ time. @claypoolcellars Les Ler Tim A photo posted by @primusville on Sep 11, 2020 at 1:48pm PDT

“You got that shit in slow-mo?” Moma can be heard asking a cameraman filming the proceedings. “I need this shit in my life!”

The two were also filmed jamming together on – what else? – some Red Hot Chili Peppers licks, with Momoa on bass and Claypool on drums.

But it hasn’t been all bass all the time for Momoa. Over the weekend, Momoa also posted photos from a meet-up with Slash, interviewing the Gn’R man about his Slash Collection Gibson guitars.

“My first interview,” Momoa wrote on Instagram. “Fuck i was nervous but it was so epic and chill hanging with this legend SLASH AND ME when it’s hand crafted and made in the USA i’m in. I’m so proud to support Gibson they stepped it up with their tribute to #ambassador Slash and I got to talk to him about his core collection.”