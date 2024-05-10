“The bass has been given the nickname ‘Momoa’s Koa’”: Jason Momoa is auctioning off a collection of Gibson and Fender Custom Shop guitars and handmade bass builds, including signed Slash and Billy Gibbons Les Pauls

The instruments are all being sold to raise money for a host of charities, having featured in the actor’s On The Roam series

Jason Momoa inspects Slash’s Jessica Les Paul in On The Roam
(Image credit: Julien's Auctions / Jason Momoa)

The guitars and basses acquired by Jason Momoa during the making of his Max show On The Roam are going under the hammer as part of Julien’s Auctions' forthcoming Music Icons sale.

The Hollywood actor may be best known for his onscreen roles, but he has built a reputation in music circles as an enthusiastic guitar collector (he’s the proud owner of the first Martin D-28, among several other rarities). 

