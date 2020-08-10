Jason Momoa receives Fender Custom Shop P-Bass for his birthday, immediately slaps RHCP’s Higher Ground

Actor Jason Momoa recently turned 41, and to celebrate his birthday he was gifted a custom Fender Precision bass guitar by Custom Shop Master Builder Vincent Van Trigt.
Momoa posted a video of Van Trigt surprising him with the aged-finished, single-pickup four-string, which also came with a special option – a choice of maple or rosewood fingerboards.
“It’s super-light,” the Aquaman star comments, before test-driving it with a few Flea licks from the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ version of Higher Ground.
Momoa apparently first learned to play bass in order to jam with Aquaman co-star - and keen drummer - Patrick Wilson.
Happy birthday, Jason - and you keep on slappin’ dat bass.