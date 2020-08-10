Jason Momoa receives Fender Custom Shop P-Bass for his birthday, immediately slaps RHCP’s Higher Ground

Actor Jason Momoa recently turned 41, and to celebrate his birthday he was gifted a custom Fender Precision bass guitar by Custom Shop Master Builder Vincent Van Trigt.

Momoa posted a video of Van Trigt surprising him with the aged-finished, single-pickup four-string, which also came with a special option – a choice of maple or rosewood fingerboards.

@vincevantrigt_fender and @fender surprised me today with a lil pre present celebration. last day of 40 vince your are an amazing artist. mahalo nui loa. stay tuned for some cool stuff that fender is doing for the kids. all my aloha j Jason Momoa A photo posted by @prideofgypsies on Jul 31, 2020 at 5:43pm PDT

“It’s super-light,” the Aquaman star comments, before test-driving it with a few Flea licks from the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ version of Higher Ground.

Momoa apparently first learned to play bass in order to jam with Aquaman co-star - and keen drummer - Patrick Wilson.

Happy birthday, Jason - and you keep on slappin’ dat bass.