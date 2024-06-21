“They were waiting for him to state his place in the band. When the reaction didn't come, that was the way the album turned out”: Metallica producer offers a theory for Jason Newsted’s inaudible bass on …And Justice For All

Flemming Rasmussen explains why the band – who were mourning the loss of Cliff Burton at the time – decided to dial down Newsted on his maiden Metallica record

Jason Newsted
(Image credit: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images)

Metallica’s 1988 album …And Justice For All may be a well-respected part of the metal titan’s expansive back catalog, but it's especially notable for its inaudible bass guitar.

In an interview with Metal Injection, the record’s producer, Flemming Rasmussen, theorizes why the band minimized Jason Newsted’s presence on his maiden Metallica record, believing it was a purposeful decision.

