Jason Newsted Announces January Release for 'Metal' EP

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted has announced — by way of a handwritten note circulated to media outlets — a January 8 release date for the debut EP from his new project, Newsted.

Dubbed simply Metal, the four-song EP will be available exclusively through iTunes. Pre-orders for the EP are set to launch next Tuesday, December 18, and fans who order Metal early will receive a copy of Jason Newsted's handwritten lyrics.

Newsted recently resurfaced in the public eye, launching a new Facebook page and website

"It's time for me to reconnect with all my fans and friends out there around the world with the launch of my official online presence," Newsted said in an official posting on his website.

You can watch an in-studio update from Newsted here.