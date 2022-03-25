Jason Richardson offers gravity-defying sweeps and insane two-handed tapping aplenty in new single, Ishimura

After teaming up with Polyphia axeman Tim Henson for a dazzling new single, Upside Down, last month, Jason Richardson has offered up another shred-heavy track, Ishimura.

Like Upside Down, the song again features Luke Holland on drums, laying down laser-precise beats behind Richardson's stunning seven-string guitar work, which ranges from weighty low-register riffs, fiery two-handed tapping, out-of-this-world time signature-fluid sweeps and even the odd Gojira-style pick scrape.

Richardson is relentless in his delivery, showcasing his formidable fretboard stamina over Ishimura's 5-minute runtime, occasionally offering brief periods of respite for some ultra-melodic vocal-style phrases.

In the track's accompanying music video, Richardson wields a white sparkle-finished version of his signature 7-string Ernie Ball Music Man Cutlass. Check it out below.

Richardson is currently gearing up to drop a new album, and followup to 2016's I, though further details are yet to be revealed. Ishimura will feature on the record, while Upside Down's place is yet to be confirmed.

“I think this might be one of my favorite songs off the new album,” the virtuoso says. “It has one of the catchiest hooks I've written in my solo music so far. I'm insanely pumped for this music to finally be making its way out into the world.”

It looks like drummer Luke Holland will lend his stick work to the rest of the album, too.

Earlier this month, he replied to a tweet labeling him the “GOAT” for his contributions to Richardson's 2018 single, Tendinitis, tagging Richardson and writing: “Man that was four years ago. Wait until you hear the new album.”

In other news, both Jason Richardson and Luke Holland recently made guest appearances on Our Way, the debut single by the music offshoot of gaming company G2 Esports.

The track – led by G2 Esports founder and CEO Carlos “ocelote” Rodriguez – also featured Finnish singer Noora Louhimo, Taylor Davis – known for her epic violin covers – and Chinese-born American cellist Tina Guo, who worked with Hans Zimmer on the soundtrack for 2021 blockbuster, Dune.