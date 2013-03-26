The Jay Willie Blues Band Releases 'New York Minute'

On their first ZOHO Roots release, New York Minute, the Jay Willie Blues Band lays down 15 vintage Texas blues, rock and ballad tracks, including eight originals plus famous early R&B classics and obscure early blues rediscoveries.
Inspired and influenced by the incendiary guitar work of Texas blues legend Johnny Winter, Willie fortifies his blues band with Winter's ex-drummer, Bobby T Torello, as a special guest. Other guests include Dutch R&B singer and YouTube discovery Marlou Zandvliet, plus harmonica ace Jason Ricci.
In typical blues funkiness and an ironic but provocative sideswipe at political correctness, some of the songs celebrate the guilty pleasures of chain smoking and "Champagne & Reefer," the latter of which is a powerful Muddy Waters tune.
Track Listing
- 01. Hollywood
- 02. New York Minute
- 03. Chain Smokin
- 04. You Hurt Me
- 05. It's Your Thing
- 06. Devilbones
- 07. I Can't Be Satisfied
- 08. Champagne & Reefer
- 09. The Wobble
- 10. Tattooed You
- 11. Watch Pocket
- 12. Goin Down Slow
- 13. Hoodoo
- 14. Best Side of You
- 15. That Ain't It
