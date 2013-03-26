The Jay Willie Blues Band Releases 'New York Minute'

On their first ZOHO Roots release, New York Minute, the Jay Willie Blues Band lays down 15 vintage Texas blues, rock and ballad tracks, including eight originals plus famous early R&B classics and obscure early blues rediscoveries.

Inspired and influenced by the incendiary guitar work of Texas blues legend Johnny Winter, Willie fortifies his blues band with Winter's ex-drummer, Bobby T Torello, as a special guest. Other guests include Dutch R&B singer and YouTube discovery Marlou Zandvliet, plus harmonica ace Jason Ricci.

In typical blues funkiness and an ironic but provocative sideswipe at political correctness, some of the songs celebrate the guilty pleasures of chain smoking and "Champagne & Reefer," the latter of which is a powerful Muddy Waters tune.

Track Listing

01. Hollywood

02. New York Minute

03. Chain Smokin

04. You Hurt Me

05. It's Your Thing

06. Devilbones

07. I Can't Be Satisfied

08. Champagne & Reefer

09. The Wobble

10. Tattooed You

11. Watch Pocket

12. Goin Down Slow

13. Hoodoo

14. Best Side of You

15. That Ain't It

To order, visit zohomusic.com or amazon.com.