Jazz Guitarist Matt Warnock Launches '251 Chord' App for iPhone and iPad

Jazz guitarist, educator and GuitarWorld.com blogger Matt Warnock has launched the 251 Chord App and Chord Dictionary, a new jazz guitar learning tool for the iPad and iPhone.

The app features a 251 chord generator that shows you how to play countless variations of 251 chords in all inversions and string sets. You can customize each chord, which provides countless chord progressions in major and minor keys. Each progression is presented with proper voice leading, which minimizes hand movement on the fretboard, making it easy to move from chord to chord as you bring these voicings to your favorite changes and tunes.

It also features a chord dictionary that allows guitarists to quickly find new, cool-sounding jazz guitar chords, which you can immediately take into the practice room or on tour.

“When building this app I asked myself, 'What would I have wanted in an app when I was first learning to play jazz guitar chords?'” Warnock said. "This helped us design the app in a way that teaches both specific chord voicings, through the dictionary, as well as how to apply them to 251 chord progressions using proper voice leading. Making it an informative and practical app for any jazz guitarist to have.”

251 Chord Generator Options Include:

Drop 2, Drop 3 or Drop 2 and 4 Chords

Multiple strings sets and fretboard positions to provide countless options for each 251 on the guitar

iim7, iim9 or iim7b5 Chords

V7,V9, V7b9, V7#9, V7b5, V7#5, V7b9b5, V7b9#5, V7#9b5 and V7#9#5 Chords

Imaj7, I6, IMaj9, Im7, Im9, Im6, ImMaj7 Chords

Random Chord Generator for fun and challenging practice routines

Left or Right-Handed Fretboards

Multiple Rhythms for Playback and Adjustable Metronome Allowing You to Practice Along with Each Progression in Real Time and with Common Comping Patterns

There's a practice tips section that lays out fun and productive ways to get the most out of this app in the woodshed, plus background information on the 251 chord and each chord shape used in the app.

For more information, visit mattwarnockguitar.com.