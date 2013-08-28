Jeff Beck to Appear on New Album by Queen's Roger Taylor; Adds Three Dates to Co-Headlining Tour with Brian Wilson

As we reported a few weeks ago, Jeff Beck and Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson are kicking off a co-headlining North American tour next month.

The good news is they've just added three new dates to the trek, making it a 21-date excursion. New shows in Houston, Texas; Montclair, New Jersey; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, have joined already-scheduled shows in New York City, Los Angeles and Boston, to name just a few.

"He's got a truckload of hits to play, but we'll build on that and interact," Beck told USA Today. "Brian will kick things off, but I'll also be given enough time to establish what I'm about. In the end, we'll mix and match. It's a complete honor to be on stage with him."

Wilson added that Beck will "play in the pockets where I'm not singing. He brings that great guitar-player kind of thing to the picture."

Joining Wilson and Beck on stage will be Beach Boys Al Jardine and David Marks. You can check out all the dates below. Tickets are on sale now at livenation.com.

In other Beck news, the legendary guitarist — who recently appeared on albums by Beth Hart and LeAnn Rimes — will be appearing on the upcoming solo album by Queen drummer Roger Taylor.

The album, Fun on Earth, will be released in October. Beck appears on "Say It's Not True," Taylor's remake of the first Queen studio single to feature Paul Rodgers on vocals. The track, which was written by Taylor, was originally released in 2007 to benefit Nelson Mandela's AIDS foundation (Check out the video below).

"My first solo effort (in 1981) was called Fun in Space," Taylor recently told Classic Rock. "I've called this one Fun on Earth. I've come down to earth a bit, but there's still a bit of fun in there — some smiley tracks. It's been written over a five-year period, so it's very eclectic. Some gentle stuff, some rockier stuff, and some fairly political stuff."

Beck also will appear on Wilson's upcoming solo album. According to Beck, Wilson's album has "the flavor of Pet Sounds. "Once you hear it, you'll be whistling the songs for the rest of your life," Beck said. Wilson says fans can expect "very mellow sounds, soft and sweet." Beck plays guitar on several tracks.

JEFF BECK AND BRIAN WILSON ON TOUR 2013

SEPTEMBER

September 27 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Casino

September 28 Tampa, FL Eckerd Hall

OCTOBER*

October 1 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center (on sale August 30)

October 3 St. Augustine St. Augustine Amphitheatre

October 4 Atlanta, GA Chastain Park

October 5 Washington, DC Warner Theater

October 6 Bethlehem, Penn. Sands Event Center

October 8 Albany, N.Y. Palace Theatre

October 9 Boston, MA Wang Theater

October 11 Wallingford, CT Toyota Presents The Oakdale Theatre

October 12 Westbury, CT Theater at Westbury

October 13 Philadelphia, PA Tower Theater

October 15 New York, NY Beacon Theater*

October 16 Montclair, NJ Roberts Wellmont Theater (on sale August 29)

October 18 Las Vegas The Pearl Theater

October 20 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theater

October 22 Oakland, Calif. Paramount Theatre

October 25 Detroit Fox Theatre

October 26 Toronto, ON Sony Centre

October 27 Akron, OH EJ Thomas Performance Arts*

October 30 Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee Riverside Theatre (on sale August 30)

All dates and venues subject to change.