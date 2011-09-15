Jeff Berlin Announces Bass Clinic at 14th Street Guitar Center, NYC, September 20

Bassist Jeff Berlin is hosting a rare clinic at 7 p.m. September 20 at Guitar Center on 14th Street in New York City.

Since the 1970s, Berlin, an educator and columnist, has continued to redefined the role of electric bass. A Berklee alumnus and a founding member of the Bass Institute of Technology and The Players School of Music, Berlin has advocated for the advancement of music education.

Berlin will discuss his approach to soloing, laying down the groove and getting incredible bass tone. He'll also offer insights from a career that has spanned more than 30 years.

The clinic is free and open to the public, no tickets required, limited capacity. Guitar Center is at 25 W. 14th St., New York.