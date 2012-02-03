Jeff Loomis Announces Touring Band Lineup for Protest the Hero, Periphery Tour

As previously reported, Jeff Loomis is hitting the road soon as part of an awesome tour package that also features Protest the Hero, Periphery and The Safety Fire.

It has now been announced that Loomis will be joined by guitarist Joe Nurre, bassist Gregory Macklin and drummer Anup Sastry for the upcoming run, which will be in support of Loomis' upcoming second solo album, Plains of Oblivion .

"My good friend, Joe Nurre from up here in Seattle, will be playing guitar with me out on this run with Protest the Hero and Periphery," said Loomis. "Some of you might have seen him play with Nevermore on the 70,000 Tons of Metal cruise last year. I was lucky enough to find this killer drummer online. His name is Anup Sastry, I've seen him do these perfect drum covers on his Youtube page. I reached out and learned he plays in a few great bands as well. You should check out all the stuff he's done. Anup is based out in the DC area and brought in a friend of his, Greg Macklin, to do bass. Those guys are going to be getting together out there to start practicing the set. Joe and I will do the same over here and then a couple weeks before the tour, Joe and I will fly over Maryland and we'll all rehearse until we get things perfect. I can't wait to get out there and start playing live again. See you soon."

Loomis' first solo album since leaving Nevermore, Plains of Oblivion is set to feature guest appearances from Marty Friedman, Chris Poland, Ihsahn and more.