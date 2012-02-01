Periphery, Protest the Hero and Jeff Loomis Announce North American Tour Dates

Make some more room in your concert budget: Another exciting metal tour has been announced for 2012.

Protest the Hero, Periphery and Jeff Loomis will be hitting the road for a 24-city North American tour kicking off on March 25.

Protest the Hero are wrapping up tour support for their 2011 effort, Scurrilous, with Periphery and Loomis both planning new releases for the spring.

"We’re extremely elated to be going on tour with some great friends," commented Periphery. "We’re good buddies with three of the other bands on this tour, so it’s sure to be a fun time with some great music and awesome shows! We’re all going to be teaching via Bandhappy on this tour too, so we’re excited to connect with our fans, hang with some great friends, and perform in some of our favorite cities across the US. See ya soon!"

One piece of juicy information revealed in the official press release is that Periphery's new album will indeed be self-titled and will be released in May. Of course, this is only one of two albums the band have been working on.

Loomis will release his second solo album, Plains of Oblivion, April 10 via Century Media Records.

Also joining the tour on support are The Safety Fire, who will release their debut full-length, Grind the Ocean, in April.

Protest the Hero, Periphery, Jeff Loomis 2012 Tour Dates