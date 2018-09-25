Jeff Tweedy Announces New Solo Album, Shares First Single, "Some Birds"

Jeff Tweedy will release a new solo album, WARM, on November 30th via dBpm Records. In advance of the record, the Wilco frontman has shared the official video for the first single, “Some Birds,” which can be viewed above.

In a statement, Tweedy described “Some Birds” as “like a lot of songs on WARM, being a confrontation between self and shadow self simultaneously feeling I'm to blame and not to blame, present and gone, and utterly confused, but determined to hold someone accountable.”

The “Some Birds” video was directed by Seth Henrikson, who says, "The concept for the video naturally highlights Jeff’s amazing songwriting and lyrical genius. However, it also exploits another of Jeff’s gifts—his uncanny sense of men’s fashion and hairstyles. I’m excited to share it with Tweedy fans!”

Tweedy will also release an autobiography , LET’S GO (SO WE CAN GET BACK): A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, Etc., on November 13 via Dutton. He is currently out on the road on a solo tour of North America. Tickets are available at WilcoWorld.net .

WARM was produced and recorded by Tweedy, along with collaborators including Glenn Kotche, Tom Schick and his son, Spencer Tweedy, at Wilco’s The Loft studio in Chicago.

WARM can be pre-ordered here. Album art and full track list is below.

WARM tracklist:

1. Bombs Above

2. Some Birds

3. Don’t Forget

4. How Hard it is for a Desert to Die

5. Let’s Go Rain

6. From Far Away

7. I Know What It’s Like

8. Having Been Is No Way To Be

9. The Red Brick

10. Warm (When The Sun Has Died)

11. How Will I Find You