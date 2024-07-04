“He’s a guy that really invented electric guitar, and a lot of what people are doing today”: Jennifer Batten pays tribute to Jeff Beck, her former collaborator, with a searing cover of Cause We’ve Ended as Lovers

By
published

Batten was part of Jeff Beck's touring band for three years and featured on two of his albums

Jennifer Batten performs in Merula at Roreto di Cherasco
(Image credit: Alberto Gandolfo/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images)

Jennifer Batten has been featured in a cover that pays homage to Jeff Beck's work, coinciding with what would have been Beck's 80th birthday. Alongside Batten, this new rendition of Cause We’ve Ended as Lovers features guitarists Dudley Ross and Greg Koch, as well as Alex Bennett on keys, and Grace Lamb on bass.

The six-minute track sees Batten showcase her searing guitar chops, albeit all too briefly, before Ross and Koch take over. Batten can be seen playing her recent go-to guitar, the Suhr Modern Antique.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.