Jeorge Tripps teams up with Reverb for a super-limited 10-unit run of hand-built Fuzz Face pedals

Life-long fan of the Fuzz Face and formidable pedal practitioner Jeroge Tripps has joined forces with Reverb.com to release an ultra-limited run of the famed fuzz pedal.

The Fuzz Face, which was originally produced by Arbiter, was etched into the annals of fuzz history by Jimi Hendrix, and has remained a present force in the pedal world ever since.

Now, it has been announced that the revered pedal builder will team up with Reverb to create the Dunlop Limited Edition Hybrid Fuzz Face.

The release of the pedal links to Reverb's upcoming documentary, The Pedal Movie. In the interview below, Tripps talks about his relationship with fuzz pedals.

The pedal flashes a full-sized Army Green chassis that accommodates the Hybrid Fuzz Face circuit, which uses one Russian GT308B germanium transistor and one American 2N5087 silicon transistor to produce a full-throttle fuzz effect.

Due to the scarcity of the materials, the new line is limited to only 10 pedals and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Reverb recommends that those who want in on the action should sign up to their mailing list so they can be notified as soon as they are made available.

The Dunlop Limited Hybrid Fuzz Pedal will go up for sale on January 19.

