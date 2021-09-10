Hear the sludgy title track from Jerry Cantrell’s new solo album, Brighten

Jerry Cantrell has unveiled the title track of his new solo album, Brighten, which is due to land October 29.

The Alice In Chains guitarist’s new song is a swinging, distortion-heavy slab of stoner-y grunge. It opens with a sleazy hard-rock riff and tops it with thick layers of fuzz, feedback and guitar harmonies.

The album was co-produced with film composer Tyler Bates and (300, John Wick) and Paul Fig, including contributions from pedal steel Michael Rozon, alongside Duff McKagan, who appears on bass on a few tracks, and Dillinger Escape Plan’s Greg Puciato, who handles backing vocals.

Brighten follows the debut single, Atone, released at the end of July. The video for that track gave us a teasing glimpse of what we strongly suspect is a new Gibson Jerry Cantrell Signature Songwriter acoustic.

It’s not the only new gear we’ve seen from the guitarist, lately. He recently unveiled a new ultra-high-end Murpy Lab-aged Gibson Jerry Cantrell “Wino” Les Paul Custom, which is limited to 100 instruments and set to retail for $8,999.00.

Meanwhile, Guitar World caught up with the guitarist and songwriter recently and related a sweet story about Eddie Van Halen gifting Jerry Cantrell some EVH guitar and hijacking his soundchecks, which might have to hold us over until he releases the new album and finally confirms that Gibbo acoustic is happening...

Pre-order Jerry Cantrell’s new album Brighten.