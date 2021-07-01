Jerry Cantrell recruits Duff McKagan, Greg Puciato and Gil Sharone for new solo single

Jerry Cantrell has taken to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes shots from a music video for his forthcoming solo album – and it looks like he's brought Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, plus former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato and drummer Gil Sharone along for the ride.

Following filming at FD Photo Studio on Olympic Boulevard in LA, the singer posted two photos from the shoot, giving the first taste of the lineup for his new record.

Photos from the video shoot were initially leaked on Sunday 27, posted on Instagram by a woman who appears to be starring in the video, which led many fans identify McKagan’s involvement in the new solo outing.

Targeting the leaked photos, Cantrell’s caption for his post reads: “Here’s a couple better pics than the ones leaked yesterday. May be time to upgrade that phone? Just saying”.

Puciato and Sharone have previously performed with Cantrell at two LA solo shows in December 2019.

While there is no official release date for the video or name for the associated track, it will form part of Cantrell’s as-yet unnamed third solo album – his first in almost 20 years, following 2002’s Degradation Trip. The AIC leader is no stranger to A-list collaborations – his last record featured Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin.

In March this year, the guitarist took to Instagram to announce the record was complete, saying: “Finished my record tonight one year to the day from when we started recording it. What a crazy journey…always is. Look forward to setting it free upon your ear holes sometime soon.”

No official announcement has been made regarding the album's release date, but Cantrell’s brother, David, has speculated on social media that the record is expected in October this year.