Is Duff McKagan handling bass duties on Jerry Cantrell’s new solo album?

Duff McKagan is rumored to be playing bass on Jerry Cantrell's new solo album after the Guns N’ Roses bassist was spotted at a music video shoot with the Alice in Chains guitar hero.

Photos from the shoot on Sunday June 27 were uncovered on Instagram, believed to be posted by a woman who appears in the video. The video shoot reportedly took place at FD Photo Studio on Olympic Boulevard in LA, leading fans to believe McKagan could take a starring role on the record.

Former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato also looks set to make an appearance after he was spotted in the studio with Cantrell.

Back in March, Cantrell took to his own Instagram account to announce he had completed work on his new, as-yet-untitled solo outing, which will be his first in almost 20 years, following 2002’s Degradation Trip, which featured Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin.

“Finished my record tonight one year to the day from when we started recording it,” the caption reads. “What a crazy journey... always is. Look forward to setting it free upon your earholes sometime soon.”

It looks set to be a busy year for the AIC leader, who joined the Gibson family in early 2020, leading the company to tease a signature Les Paul at NAMM 2021. Their first collaboration is listed as the “Wino” custom, hinting at a recreation of Cantrell’s ‘90s Wine Red Custom Shop Les Paul.

There is no official release date, title or label for the new solo effort as of yet, although Cantrell’s brother David has said on social media that it is expected in October this year.