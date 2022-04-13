JHS Pedals crams its popular Tube Screamer Strong Mod into the new $99 3 Series Screamer

In 2008, JHS Pedals introduced its Tube Screamer Strong Mod – an alteration to the classic Ibanez Tube Screamer circuit that promises a “much cleaner and overall more powerful” tone. Previously, a perfect replica of said mod has only been available in special one-off units, or in the $249-priced Bonsai overdrive pedal.

Now, JHS Pedals has crammed its popular mod into the all-new, supremely streamlined, decidedly better-priced 3 Series Screamer pedal.

Like the rest of JHS Pedals’ 3 Series offerings, the Tube Screamer clone is available for a modest $99, and arrives with the bold promise of providing perhaps “the most well-balanced Tube Screamer on earth”.

The so-called Strong Mod was developed by JHS Pedals founder Josh Scott in 2008, who spent “years” experimenting with the mainstream Tube Screamer circuit in an effort to improve the already highly regarded pedal even further.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: JHS Pedals) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: JHS Pedals)

As Scott recalled, “It became a very popular alternative for people who were okay with the Tube Screamer, but wanted it to be louder and clearer. Everyone’s been asking for it, so now you’ve got it.”

In operation, the Screamer – like its 3 Series peers – features three knobs, a toggle switch and a footswitch. The three knobs are in charge of Volume, Tone and Drive parameters, while the toggle is used to flick between asymmetrical clipping and symmetrical clipping.

As noted by JHS Pedals, the asymmetrical position introduces the Strong Mod clipping style, while the symmetrical alternative promises stock TS9/TS808 sounds.

Tone-wise, the Screamer vows to deliver more clean headroom, better usability as a boost and more versatile drive and tone controls, as well as a “pleasing” frequency response.

“The Tube Screamer has held its place as the most important pedal ever made,” Scott continued. “I would venture to say, if NASA cared to show aliens what pedal we use, they would send this up in the voyager.”

Check the video above to hear the 3 Series Screamer in action.

The JHS Pedals 3 Series Screamer is available now for $99.

For more information, visit JHS Pedals.

The Screamer joins the ever-growing 3 Series lineup, which was launched in October 2020 with flagship Chorus, Compressor, Delay, Distortion, Fuzz, Overdrive and Reverb pedals. The range was expanded just over a year later to include Hall Reverb, Flanger and Phaser units.