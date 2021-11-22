JHS Pedals adds Hall Reverb, Flanger and Phaser units to its $99 3 Series range

JHS Pedals has expanded its 3 Series range of affordable USA-made stompboxes with the release of all-new Hall Reverb, Flanger and Phaser pedals.

Seven effects were initially released when the lineup was announced last year – Chorus, Compressor, Delay, Distortion, Fuzz, Overdrive and Reverb – which promised to provide affordability and simplicity without compromising quality.

It’s a design brief that continues in the brand’s latest pedalboard-friendly units, which once again adopt the modest $99 price tag that sets the streamlined, no-frills family apart from much of its competition.

First up is the Flanger – a stompbox that takes inspiration from “absurdly expensive” analog filters of the past, such as the Electro-Harmonix Electric Mistress, Tycobrahe Pedalflanger and MXR M117.

As is the case with every 3 Series unit, the Flanger features a toggle switch and three control knobs. In this instance, the knobs control easy-to-use Blend, Rate and Intensity parameters, while the toggle switch grants access to tape-like sweeps.

Unlike the incumbent Reverb pedal, the Hall Reverb aims to emulate the sounds of large reverberated spaces – think cathedrals and halls – which are favored for their naturally long decay times.

Said to be suitable for “massive, infinite and otherworldly reverb”, the Hall Reverb is dictated by Verb, Dampen and Decay knobs, as well as a Modulate switch that seeks to serve up natural sound-bending and reshaping tones by way of a detuning effect.

Last but not least is the Phaser, which takes inspiration from classic ‘70s-era phaser circuits. The self-explanatory controls include Rate and Width – used to determine the speed and size of the LFO – as well as the versatile Blend knob, which lets you mix modulated and unmodulated signals.

The Blend control can be used in partnership with the “unique” Feedback toggle – which works by feeding the output back into the input to create a more intense phase – to achieve a wider range of modern and experimental tones.

To find out more about the new 3 Series pedals, each of which are made in Kansas City, head over to JHS Pedals.