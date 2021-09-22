Jim Root showcases new one-of-a-kind Black Paisley Fender Jazzmaster at Slipknot's recent festival shows

Jim Root is known for his brutally minimalist electric guitars – case in point, his sleek all-white, single-volume Fender Jazzmaster V4. But during Slipknot's recent post-pandemic festival shows at Rocklahoma, Inkcarceration and Riot Fest, the guitarist donned a markedly more eye-catching six-string.

In fan-shot footage of the shows, Root can be seen picking up a luxurious Black Paisley-finished iteration of his Jazzmaster V4 signature model, before launching into classic Slipknot cut Wait and Bleed.

After tearing through the track – and subsequently Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses number Vermillion – Slipknot's #4 re-racks the guitar, before equipping a brand-new – and more Root-esque, streamlined – custom Fender Meteora for Eyeless.

While the freshly finished Jazzmaster – built by Fender Master Builder Kyle McMillin, who confirmed it to be one-of-a-kind – is a recent addition to Jim Root's notably sprawling guitar collection, it isn't his first Fender electric to don a Black Paisley finish.

Earlier this year, the Slipknot man revealed a new Strat and Tele sporting the finish, also built by McMillin.

Other than its Black Paisley finish, the fresh Jazzmaster looks identical in spec to Root's Jazzmaster V4, with features including a hardtail bridge, single volume control and EMG Daemonum humbucking pickups.

If you didn't manage to catch Slipknot at Rocklahoma, Inkcarceration or Riot Fest and you're keen to get a look at Jim Root's new Black Paisley Jazzmaster or custom Meteora, fear not, as both guitars look to be staples of the Iowa guitar-slinger's live arsenal going forward.

Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow US tour continues this Saturday (September 25) at Knotfest Iowa, and will run until November 2, when the band will rain hell on the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information, or to buy tickets, head to Slipknot's website.