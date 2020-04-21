Fender unleashes the brutally minimalist Jim Root Jazzmaster V4

Fender announced the Jim Root Jazzmaster V4 back at winter NAMM, and now the company has officially released the latest iteration of the Slipknot electric guitar player's signature model.

New features on the V4 include EMG Jim Root Signature Daemonum open-coil active humbuckers, a hardtail bridge, single-knob volume control, a three-way switch and white neck binding with white pearloid block inlays design to reflect in dark light.

Otherwise, the sleek, minimalist design - there's no vibrato, rhythm circuit or tone control - sports a Polar White-finished mahogany slab body with contoured neck heel, C-shaped maple neck and 12-inch radius ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets.

“The Jazzmaster V4 is kind of like an evolution,” says Root. “It is so well balanced and feels so good to play on stage. It is all I want to play right now.

(Image credit: Fender)

"It’s all about attitude - taking [a guitar] and making it your own. So much attitude can come from a vibe or a feeling or a notion – that vibe with this instrument is what got me to love guitars.”

The Jim Root Jazzmaster V4 is available for $1,399.99.

For more information, head to Fender.