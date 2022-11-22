Zayn Malik teases posthumous collaboration with Jimi Hendrix

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik is set to release a “collaboration” with late guitar icon Jimi Hendrix, it has been announced.

Little information is available as of yet, though the social media accounts of both artists have posted a teaser video, featuring suspenseful crowd noise followed by Hendrix’s intro electric guitar part to Angel, from his posthumous 1971 album, The Cry of Love.

Hendrix’s vocals have been swapped with Malik’s, though, which feature ever-so-slightly different phrasing to the original track.

Visually, the clip features both Zayn and Jimi Hendrix’s names in theatrical block letters, which shift in and out of focus, before a white feather falls from the top of the screen to the bottom – likely an ode to the name of the track Zayn has lent his vocals to. Watch it below.

Like we say, further information surrounding the collaboration is limited – however, it looks set to drop this Friday, November 25, two days before what would have been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday.

